SYDNEY Australia flyhalf Quade Cooper has no problem with national coach Robbie Deans and his omission from a Wallabies planning camp for the British and Irish Lions series was "no big issue".

Cooper, who fell out in spectacular fashion with Deans last year, told local media he had been left out of the 30-strong group being brought together in Sydney this weekend.

The 25-year-old Queensland Reds back played just three tests last year after returning from the serious knee injury he sustained at the 2011 World Cup in his native New Zealand.

Another knee injury ruled him out of the European tour at the back end of last season but he has since shown glimpses of the sort of form that once made him Australia's first choice flyhalf in his return to Super Rugby.

"It's no big issue really because we have a big season ahead of us," Cooper told reporters in Brisbane on Thursday before his departure for the Super Rugby match against Waikato Chiefs.

"The major issue is turning up in the Waikato and having a good game. The team is excited about that and that's what's more important at this time.

"People are going to look at players differently. It's not the first or the last time you're going to miss out on a side."

Cooper's contract negotiations with the Australian Rugby Union last November exploded into an acrimonious row with the player slamming Deans's tactics and what he said was a "toxic" atmosphere in the Wallabies camp.

Deans has since repeatedly said he would still consider Cooper for selection and the player said their relationship was now normal.

"It's like just any other player-coach relationship," Cooper added.

"I've got to do what I can as a player and he has to do what he thinks best as the coach.

"I've got full respect and trust in what he's doing for the team and I'll continue to do what I can for the team I'm part of now which is the Reds."

Deans's options at number 10 for the three tests against the Lions in June and July have already been potentially thinned by the indefinite suspension of Kurtley Beale for fighting with his Melbourne Rebels team mates.

