City hit back to earn a draw with Liverpool
Manchester City had to come from behind to hold Liverpool 1-1 as both teams lost ground in the Premier League following victories for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
MELBOURNE Flyhalf Quade Cooper has made himself available for World Cup selection after signing a contract extension with the Australian Rugby Union until the end of 2015.
The 26-year-old Queensland Red lost the Wallabies' starting number 10 position to New South Wales Waratah Bernard Foley when sidelined with a shoulder injury but played an impact role off the bench during the season-ending tour to Europe.
"I've really enjoyed coaching Quade on the Spring Tour. He brings a lot to the team on and off the field," new Wallabies coach Michael Cheika said in a media release on Friday.
"He's clearly a quality player and has proven himself at a state and national level for many seasons."
A mercurial talent with 53 test caps, Cooper has struggled to reach his once-dazzling best after suffering a serious knee injury at the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand, the country of his birth.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)
Manchester City had to come from behind to hold Liverpool 1-1 as both teams lost ground in the Premier League following victories for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
LONDON Young midfielder Dele Alli's ability to surprise Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino apparently knows no bounds.
March 19 Second-placed Tottenham Hotspur kept up the distant chase of Premier League leaders Chelsea with a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Southampton to cut the gap to 10 points on Sunday.