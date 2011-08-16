Robbie Deans, coach of Australia's Wallabies, looks on as his team warms up during captains practice ahead of their Tri-Nations rugby union match against South Africa in Durban, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

SYDNEY Robbie Deans has signed a new contract to remain as Wallabies coach until the end of 2013, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Tuesday.

The New Zealander, who will name his squad for the World Cup on Thursday, took over on a four-year contract in 2008 and has built a talented young side currently ranked second in the world.

The decision means the 51-year-old has decided to give up the chance to succeed Graham Henry as All Blacks coach after the September 9-October 23 World Cup.

"A large number of players have re-committed to Australian rugby this year, I'm pleased to be joining them," Deans said in a news release.

"My priority remains, as it has always been, on the preparations both for the final (Tri Nations) test against the All Blacks in Brisbane, and then for the rugby World Cup that follows in New Zealand."

Deans returns to Australia with his team on Wednesday from South Africa, where the Wallabies beat the Springboks 14-9 last weekend. Their final Tri-Nations test is against New Zealand on Aug 27.

After playing five tests at fullback for the All Blacks in the 1980s, Deans built his coaching reputation at the Canterbury Crusaders, who he led to five of their seven Super rugby titles.

Since taking charge of the Wallabies he has brought through talents like James O'Connor, Will Genia, Quade Cooper, Kurtley Beale and David Pocock.

Impressive results like the last gasp win over New Zealand in Hong Kong and the 59-16 drubbing of France in Paris last year have had some in Australia predicting a new golden era for the twice world champions.

There have also been the 10 successive defeats to the All Blacks that preceded the Hong Kong triumph as well as the shock defeat to Samoa at the start of this season.

However, there is optimism about the way the team has been developing.

"There is no doubt Robbie has earmarked and brought through a new generation of Wallabies stars and we have certainly not stood still over the three and a half years he has been in charge of the national team," ARU Chief Executive John O'Neill said.

"I look forward to him making an even more lasting impression on Australian Rugby over the next two seasons."

