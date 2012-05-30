SYDNEY George Gregan is not so keen on comparisons between himself and Will Genia but is clear about one thing -- the current Wallabies scrumhalf is already world class and only going to get better.

Gregan is still the most capped player in test rugby having played 139 times for his country between 1994 and 2007 and he won a World Cup, a British and Irish Lions series, two Tri-Nations and a string of Bledisloe Cups in his career.

Genia, 24, has a long way to go to match those feats but will be one of the first names on the Wallabies team sheet this year after a string of commanding performances for Australia and the Super Rugby champion Queensland Reds in 2011.

"He's a world class player, I've said it many times, I'm a big fan of Will," Gregan said this week after being inducted as one of seven "Classic Wallabies Statesmen" for this season.

"I don't really like doing that whole comparison thing," he added. "Will's Will and he's a got a really good awareness in terms of his decision-making, especially in his combinations with his running forwards and (flyhalf) Quade Cooper.

"He understands the game, you can see that, he's obviously a good learner, he studies the game.

"He kicks it a lot further than I ever kicked it, he's got a much better kicking game than I ever had.

"He looks for opportunities, not just for himself but for the players around him. So he's got a lot of good qualities and he's only 24. He's only going to get better."

Genia took his time finding his best form this season after an arduous 2011 campaign that took in Super Rugby and Tri-nations campaigns followed by a third place finish at the World Cup and a trip to Europe for a test against Wales.

In recent weeks, however, he has looked back at his very best, sniping around the fringes to great effect, kicking the leather off the ball and throwing in a couple of long-range tries for good measure.

"He's playing well, the Super Rugby season is a long season," Gregan said. "It's hard to play nine out of 10 performances every week but he's building some nice momentum."

It is in the marshalling of his forwards that the similarity with Gregan is most obviously seen, particularly in the silent scowl that indicates to an errant forward that he has fallen short of the standard demanded.

"There's a look is there?" laughed Gregan. "Look, he's competitive, like everyone who wears the number nine shirt. He has expectations of himself and the players around him and those are good attributes."

Gregan, who captained Australia 59 times, believes Genia or flanker David Pocock would both make good test skippers in place of injured James Horwill for next month's tests against Scotland and Wales.

Further ahead in the season lie three encounters with the All Blacks and the bid to wrest back the Bledisloe Cup for the first time since 2002.

Notwithstanding the 20-6 defeat in the World Cup semi-final last year, Gregan, who was part of a Wallabies team that held trans-Tasman bragging rights for five years from 1998-2002, believes the Wallabies are closing the gap on the world champions.

"I think they've shown that they can beat this New Zealand team in the space of the last 12 months," he said.

"Obviously disappointing in the semi-final of the World Cup but there's not too much of a gap between the two teams. I think the New Zealand team would be aware of that, but nothing beats doing it consistently, so that's the challenge ahead.

"If they do it consistently they win that big cup back. Everyone talks about it, but that is the result of a strong consistent performance, which you need against any All Black team."

(Editing by Ian Ransom)