Australia were forced to make a late change to their replacements bench for Saturday's test against Italy in Florence with James Hanson taking over from Tatafu Polota Nau as backup hooker.

Polota Nau dropped out of the side after failing to recover from soreness suffered in last weekend's 20-14 victory over old rivals England at Twickenham.

Queensland Reds hooker Hanson, 24, made his debut for the Wallabies in the 18-18 draw with New Zealand last month and will provide cover for the experienced Stephen Moore who starts the match against Italy.

Elsewhere, Wallabies lock Rob Simmons will have his appeal against an eight-week ban for a tip tackle against France heard on Tuesday.

Revised team: 15-Berrick Barnes, 14-Nick Cummins, 13-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 12-Ben Tapuai, 11-Drew Mitchell, 10-Kurtley Beale, 9- Brett Sheehan; 8-Wycliff Palu, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Scott Higginbotham, 5-Nathan Sharpe (captain), 4-Sitaleki Timani, 3-Ben Alexander, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-Benn Robinson.

Replacements: 16-James Hanson, 17-James Slipper, 18-Sekope Kepu, 19-Dave Dennis, 20-Liam Gill, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Mike Harris, 23-Digby Ioane.

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)