NEWCASTLE, Australia Greig Laidlaw kicked a penalty against a fierce wind two minutes after the siren to give Scotland a stunning 9-6 victory over Australia in atrocious weather on Tuesday.

A match rendered almost a farce by gale-force winds and torrential rain looked destined to end in a draw until Scotland were awarded a penalty for an infringement at the scrum some 25 metres from the line.

Flyhalf Laidlaw, whose own line-break had got the Scots into the Australian half, steadied his nerves, waited for the wind to die down a little before kicking the ball hard and high between the posts to secure a famous victory.

It was a second successive victory for the Scots over the Wallabies after their victory in Edinburgh in 2009 but their first in Australia since 1982 and followed a run of seven consecutive defeats.

