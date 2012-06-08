BRISBANE Australia captain David Pocock was treated for hypothermia after the Wallabies' shock loss to Scotland in frigid Newcastle on Tuesday but has warmed to the task of denying Wales a drought-breaking win in Brisbane on Saturday.

A revamped Australia team open their three-match series against Wales at Brisbane's Lang Park, having had only four days to recover from Tuesday's 9-6 loss to Scotland in atrocious weather in Newcastle.

Pocock was excused from the post-match media conference after the Newcastle match, the flanker's first as test captain, because his body was still shivering after the 80-minute struggle in freezing, gale-force winds and sheets of rain.

Having defrosted in the milder climate of sub-tropical Brisbane, Pocock and his team mates have been placed under the blow-torch by local media for failing to fell the Scots regardless of the conditions or their lack of preparation time coming off the current Super Rugby season.

The Wales assignment looms even larger and Pocock has a Herculean task to build cohesion in a team with nine changes in the starting line-up and only one full training session under its belt against fresher, confident opponents smelling blood.

"It's a Welsh team that has a lot of confidence, they've been building for a long time," said Pocock of the Grand Slam-winning Six Nations champions.

"We have to put (Tuesday's loss) behind ourselves quickly," he told reporters in Brisbane. "It's been a short but good preparation.

"It's going to take a lot of character to bounce back but I think we can do it."

A loss to Wales would hand the visitors their first win on Australian soil since 1969 and place enormous pressure on Wallabies coach Robbie Deans.

The New Zealander, dubbed "Dingo Deans" at home, has never quite won over his adopted country despite steering the Wallabies to number two in the world rankings and winning the truncated Tri-Nations championship last year.

Deans was handed a contract extension to the end of 2013 prior to the World Cup last year, but the Wallabies' third-place finish at the tournament was seen as something of a failure.

The ARU has set the Wallabies a task of dislodging the world champion All Blacks from the top spot by the end of the season and a series loss to Wales could prove disastrous for Deans's tenure.

Wales' management, who flew 16 of their squad out to Australia early in order to be fresh for the series, have nonetheless been at pains to play down the Wallabies' struggles and their own chances of scalping the southern hemisphere heavyweight.

"It's irrelevant what side they put on the park, they are a fantastic side," Wales skills coach Neil Jenkins told reporters. "They are certainly the best or second best side in the world for me.

"We want to stay in the game as long as possible. We believe we're a really fit side and the longer we stay in the game the more chance we've got.

"And hopefully we won't give Australia a good start."

(Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)