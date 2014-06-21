SYDNEY Australia defeated France 39-13 in Sydney on Saturday to clean sweep the three-test series, dominating possession and territory and displaying an expansive game.

Criticised after their ugly, try-less 6-0 win in the second test at Docklands stadium, the Wallabies ran in five tries to one, with test debutant lock Will Skelton scoring the first within minutes.

The victory in front of a record 43,188 fans at the Sydney Football Stadium marked the Wallabies' seventh successive win, their best run since the World Cup-winning days under Rod Macqueen in 1999.

"We dominated possession and territory and while we didn't make the most of every opportunity, I was pretty happy with the intent," said Australian coach Ewen McKenzie.

Skelton's 135 kg frame and speed sparked attack in the Wallabies backline, with captain Michael Hooper and fullback Israel Folau always threatening.

Australia promised an expansive game and threw the ball from one side of the ground to the other, with a heavier forward pack frequently barging through the French defence.

The visitors were unable to penetrate and had to settle for a try late in the game.

French frustration was reflected when prop Rabah Slimani was yellow carded for tackling Hooper without the ball.

Adding salt to the wound, Folau with an outstretched arm scored in the corner minutes later and with a conversion by Bernard Foley, Australia were 20-6 at the break.

With Australia comfortably in front, coach Ewen McKenzie called for the Wallabies to up the tempo in the second half and it was not long before replacement Kurtley Beale sent a lighting pass to Hooper to send him flying over the line.

Folau was always threatening, scoring two of the Wallabies' five tries. Only the occasional scrappy passing dented the Wallabies attack.

France on the other hand showed only a few rare glimpses of Les Bleus flare, with poor handling terminating their attacks.

France coach Philippe Saint-Andre acknowledged that they had been outplayed by Australia.

"Today Australia win all the contact areas, they go forward all the time... they had more urgency, more skill so congratulations to them," Saint-Andre said.

"It was the end of a long season for out players but there is a game in Paris in November and they will see one French team that is completely different."

(Additional reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)