SYDNEY Australia on Wednesday announced the following squad for the upcoming tour of Europe, which includes a match against the Barbarians and tests against Wales, France, Ireland and England:
Forwards - Scott Higginbotham, Ben McCalman, Michael Hooper (captain), Matt Hodgson, Sean McMahon, Luke Jones, James Horwill, Rob Simmons, Sam Carter, Will Skelton, Benn Robinson, Ben Alexander, Sekope Kepu, James Slipper, Tetera Faulkner, Saia Faingaa, James Hanson, Josh Mann-Rea. Backs - Israel Folau, Rob Horne, Joe Tomane, AdamAshley-Cooper, Tom English, Henry Speight, Tevita Kuridrani,Christian Leali'ifano, Kyle Godwin, Matt Toomua, Quade Cooper, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Nic White, Nick Phipps.
(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)