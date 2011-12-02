Australia Wallabies' Rob Horne runs with the ball during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match against the U.S. at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington September 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Australia centre Rob Horne has withdrawn from the team to face Wales in Saturday's one-off test because of a tight hamstring and will be replaced by Anthony Fainga'a, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Friday.

"Horne failed to complete yesterday's training session at the Ospreys training base in Swansea," an ARU statement read.

Fainga'a's place on the bench for the match in Cardiff will be taken by halfback Nick Phipps.

Revised team: 15-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 14-Lachie Turner, 13-Anthony Fainga'a, 12-Berrick Barnes, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-James O'Connor, 9-Will Genia, 8-Ben McCalman, 7-David Pocock, 6-Scott Higginbotham, 5-James Horwill, 4-Rob Simmons, 3-Salesi Ma'afu, 2-Tatafu Polota Nau, 1-James Slipper.

Replacements: 16-Stephen Moore, 17-Ben Alexander, 18-Nathan Sharpe, 19-Radike Samo, 20-Nick Phipps, 21-Ben Tapuai, 22-Ben Lucas

(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Ken Ferris)