West Ham seal impressive 3-1 win at Southampton
- West Ham United recovered from a goal down to cruise to a comfortable 3-1 Premier League victory away against Southampton on Saturday.
Australia centre Rob Horne has withdrawn from the team to face Wales in Saturday's one-off test because of a tight hamstring and will be replaced by Anthony Fainga'a, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Friday.
"Horne failed to complete yesterday's training session at the Ospreys training base in Swansea," an ARU statement read.
Fainga'a's place on the bench for the match in Cardiff will be taken by halfback Nick Phipps.
Revised team: 15-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 14-Lachie Turner, 13-Anthony Fainga'a, 12-Berrick Barnes, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-James O'Connor, 9-Will Genia, 8-Ben McCalman, 7-David Pocock, 6-Scott Higginbotham, 5-James Horwill, 4-Rob Simmons, 3-Salesi Ma'afu, 2-Tatafu Polota Nau, 1-James Slipper.
Replacements: 16-Stephen Moore, 17-Ben Alexander, 18-Nathan Sharpe, 19-Radike Samo, 20-Nick Phipps, 21-Ben Tapuai, 22-Ben Lucas
Reuters) - - Watford's new loan signing M'Baye Niang scored his first goal for the club in their 2-1 Premier League win over 10-man Burnley at Vicarage Road on Saturday.
EDINBURGH Scotland hung on to upset Ireland 27-22 in a pulsating match at Murrayfield on Saturday and secure their first opening day win in the Six Nations for over a decade.