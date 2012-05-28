Australia Wallabies' Kurtley Beale receives medical attention during their Rugby World Cup third place play-off match against Wales at Eden Park in Auckland October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Australia back Kurtley Beale will need surgery on his injured shoulder and will not be available for the June tests against Scotland and Wales, coach Robbie Deans said on Monday.

The fullback-turned-flyhalf, who injured his shoulder playing for the Melbourne Rebels in a Super Rugby match in Wellington on Saturday, was earlier included in the 39-man Wallabies squad for the June tests.

Scans on Australia captain James Horwill, who was left out of the squad due to a hamstring injury, have revealed a muscle tear, Deans told reporters.

Lock Horwill's absence will force the Wallabies to name a new captain for the match against Scotland on June 5 in Newcastle before the first of three tests against Six Nations champions Wales on successive weekends from June 9.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Alastair Himmer)