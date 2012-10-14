Australia winger Digby Ioane is doubtful for Saturday's final Bledisloe Cup clash against New Zealand because of a lingering knee problem, Wallaby coach Robbie Deans said on Sunday.

The 27-year-old, nursing the injury following the Wallabies' 25-19 win over Argentina in Rosario earlier this month, will be assessed on Monday ahead of the clash in Brisbane.

"We're waiting to hear on Digby and then we'll go from there once it comes clear," coach Robbie Deans told the Australian Associated Press.

Number eight Wycliff Palu (shoulder), prop Sekope Kepu (knee) and winger Drew Mitchell (ankle) have recovered from injuries to join the 30-man Australia squad for the Bledisloe clash.

Home hopes of success were also bolstered by the return of utility back Adam Ashley-Cooper, who missed the Rosario tie due to concussion.

The World Cup winning All Blacks are on a 16-match winning run, two short of the record held by Lithuania, and beat the Wallabies home and away en route to claiming the inaugural Rugby Championship title last month.

New Zealand's last defeat came at the hands of Australia in Brisbane last year.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Patrick Johnston)