MELBOURNE Wallabies Digby Ioane, who has been ruled out of the rest of the British and Irish Lions series with an injured shoulder, will face a Melbourne court on an assault charge in August.

A warrant was issued for the winger's arrest on Monday after he failed to appear at a court to answer charges relating to a scuffle over an iPhone when he was in Melbourne with the Queensland Reds in March.

Ioane submitted himself to police in Melbourne on Tuesday and was given a revised court date of August 6, local media reported.

The Reds stood the 27-year-old down for one game after the incident at a pub but Australian Rugby Union (ARU) president Bill Pulver has described his missing the court appointment as a "storm in the tea cup".

Ioane, who sustained his injury in the 23-21 defeat to the Lions in Brisbane last Saturday, will join Stade Francais in October having signed a lucrative two-year deal with the French Top 14 club in May.

