Argentine Mario Ledesma has no problems communicating in English so it was something of a surprise that he felt unable to describe exactly how it felt watching the Wallabies pack shoving England around Twickenham last October.

The emotions engendered by that win over the World Cup hosts were still keenly felt by Australia's set-piece guru four months on, and so it was perhaps more common decency than limited vocabulary which prevented him from fully expressing himself.

"I would do a parallel, but I cannot say it over here, but it was really, really, really good," the former Argentina hooker grinned, before agreeing that something along the lines of "pure pleasure" would be close.

"I think that for the players too," he added. "Because they have a really heavy history with the England scrum in 2003 and 2007, and even two years ago at Twickenham when they scored two penalty scrums.

"There was a lot of emotional charge and everything clicked on that day, not just the scrum. It was maybe our best game in the whole World Cup."

It would be hard to argue with that assessment of the 33-13 victory that sent the hosts crashing out of the tournament and put Australia into the knockout stages and on their way to the final.

It would be equally difficult to understate the role played by Ledesma in turning the Australia scrum from something of an international joke into a key component of a side that finished second best only to the all-conquering All Blacks.

Head coach Michael Cheika is not a man to rest on his laurels, however, and Ledesma, who worked under the Australian at Stade Francais before rejoining him at the New South Wales Waratahs, is clearly cut from the same cloth.

The long-term problem, he said, was that almost everybody would rather play in the backs than in the tight five in Australia, a country with quite a small pool of players but one flush with rival football codes.

"I think culturally when you’re a young Aussie player you’re looking up to (Israel) Folau, (Bernard) Foley or Quade Cooper," said the 42-year-old, who was capped 84 times by the Pumas.

"You never think of (Tatafu) Polota-Nau, (Stephen) Moore or (Sekope) Kepu. In Argentina it's the other way around, we’re always looking up to front-rowers or tough tight five players that are good second row because he’s tough and aggressive and all that stuff.

"Over here because of the rugby league it’s definitely another culture and other influences, so when you coach young kids everyone wants to play footy, no one wants to do some scrums."

ANOTHER ENGLAND CHALLENGE

Ledesma's solution is to drill down to the junior levels of the game, at under-20 and even Colts, and try to convince youngsters that being in the front row brings its own rewards."We need to get it into their heads how important the scrum is for the game of rugby and (how) fulfilling it can be for a prop when you have a dominant scrum," he said.

"When I was playing it was the best sensations I had and if we can transmit that to the players, we've already won."

The good news for Australia is that Ledesma believes three of the best forwards in the country at under-20 level are tighthead props.

It might be a while before their impact is felt on the international stage, however, and in June Australia have a tough three-test encounter with England to negotiate.

"It was good what we did in the World Cup but we have a big margin of progression ahead of us, especially consistency wise and that’s what we’ll be working on in the next couple of games," he said.

"And it’s good to have a big challenge like England coming along because they are really forward orientated, so we’ll see how it goes."

Ledesma, looking cool in a dark Wallabies blazer even in the full glare of the Sydney sun, was speaking at the Australian launch of the Super Rugby competition, which this year includes the Argentine Jaguares.

Although he thinks the Puma-packed team will prosper once they get used to the travelling, Ledesma is in no hurry to cut short his Australian adventure and head home.

"Obviously when I started coaching my desire was to coach Argentina and it's still there," he said.

"But it’s good for me to be here and ultimately I think it’s good for Argentinian rugby for me to be learning from Australian rugby."

