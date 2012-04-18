Former Australia Wallabies player Michael Lynagh (C) talks with team coaching staff before the start of a training session in Auckland October 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Former Australia captain and 1991 rugby World Cup winner Michael Lynagh is in a Brisbane hospital after suffering apparent blood clots in his brain, local media reported on Thursday.

The 48-year-old Lynagh was admitted on Monday after becoming ill while visiting the Queensland capital, News Limited newspapers reported.

Former Australian captain Andrew Slack told the Daily Telegraph Lynagh had been experiencing vision problems in one eye but doctors were not certain what was the cause.

"He is in intensive care and that's a measure to monitor him and to be in the right place, but more for them to actually work out precisely what is going on," Slack was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

"There is obviously some artery block somewhere...whether it is he has just come from the UK, it's a long-haul flight and it is a DVT (deep vein thrombosis) thing. Or anything else. They're not 100 per cent sure, so they're monitoring him."

The unflappable flyhalf played 72 tests for the Wallabies and was instrumental in Australia winning the 1991 World Cup, with a match-winning try in their quarter-final against Ireland after they had conceded a late try and appeared destined to crash out of the tournament.

Lynagh retired from international rugby in 1995 and moved to London where he played club rugby for Saracens. He has remained in Britain since he ended his playing career.