Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
MELBOURNE Ewen McKenzie has been appointed coach of the Australia rugby team, the Australian Rugby Union said on Tuesday.
McKenzie, the outgoing coach of Super Rugby's Queensland Reds, replaces Robbie Deans, who stepped down from the Wallabies role earlier on Tuesday.
New Zealander Deans, Australia's first foreign coach, departed after five-and-a-half years in charge and in the wake of their 2-1 series defeat by the British and Irish Lions.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Peter Rutherford)
ZURICH Former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke has appealed against his 10-year ban from all soccer related activities, the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.