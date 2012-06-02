Ben Mowen of Australia's Waratahs evades the tackle of Tim Nanai-Williams (L) of New Zealand's Waikato Chiefs to score a try during their Super 14 rugby match at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton May 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Injury-hit Australia have called up loose forward Ben Mowen for the June tests against Scotland and Wales after number eight Ben McCalman suffered a shoulder problem.

Despite the injury, Western Force backrow forward McCalman was likely to stay on with the squad to continue his rehabilitation, the Wallabies said in a statement on Saturday.

Uncapped Brumbies skipper Mowen, 27, joins a squad depleted by the losses of captain James Horwill (hamstring), fullback-turned-flyhalf Kurtley Beale (shoulder) and utility back James O'Connor (liver).

Tri-Nations champions Australia meet Scotland on Tuesday in Newcastle before taking on Six Nations champions Wales in a three-test series starting on June 9.

The Wallabies will name their team to face Scotland on Sunday.

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)