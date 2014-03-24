SYDNEY Australia will launch a new domestic rugby competition aimed at bridging the gap between the club and provincial game later this year, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) announced on Monday.

Initially featuring nine teams, the competition will bid to emulate New Zealand's National Provincial Championship and South Africa's Currie Cup, which have proved highly successful in breeding talent for Super Rugby and the test arena.

Despite having produced two World Cup winning sides, Australian rugby has always had less playing depth and a relatively restricted geographic spread compared to its two major southern hemisphere rivals.

The National Rugby Championship (NRC) will run for 11 weeks from August this year and feature teams in five of Australia's eight states and territories.

Rugby heartlands New South Wales and Queensland will have four and two teams respectively, while Melbourne, Perth and Canberra will have one team each.

"The National Rugby Championship is an important strategic development for the growth of rugby in Australia," said ARU Chief Executive Bill Pulver, the driving force behind the competition.

"For rugby fans it will provide an opportunity to engage with an elite rugby competition during the second half of the year, once the Super Rugby competition is completed.

"For players it represents the missing link in their development pathway towards Super Rugby and ultimately Wallaby selection."

All Super Rugby players will be obliged to play in the competition and Wallabies players will be allocated to a team and made available if they are not required for national duty.

The ARU will solicit ideas from fans on social media for ways of adjusting the laws of the game or improving the matchday experience in the competition.

The last attempt to launch such a competition, the Australian Rugby Championship, lasted just one season in 2007 before folding under the weight of financial losses of A$4.7 million (£2,58 million).

Pulver is confident such a fate will not befall the NRC, especially as a television deal has already been sealed with the dominant domestic digital sports broadcaster, Foxtel.

Two tenders for franchises were rejected but they have been informed they will be considered for inclusion if and when the competition expands.

"Our vision for the future of the NRC involved expansion of the number of teams involved in the coming years and we look forward to welcoming new teams into the competition as soon as 2015," said Pulver.

National Rugby Championship teams: Brisbane City, Queensland Country, North Harbour Rays, the Sydney Stars, Greater Sydney Rams, New South Wales Country, University of Canberra Vikings, Melbourne Rising, Perth Spirit.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing Peter Rutherford)