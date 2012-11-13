LONDON Wallabies flanker David Pocock has been ruled out of Saturday's test against England at Twickenham due to a calf strain, Australia said in a statement on Tuesday.

Pocock's continued absence is a big setback for the struggling visitors, who were routed 33-6 by France without him last weekend and had been hoping for a boost with his return from a knee injury suffered in August.

In a further blow, lock forward Kane Douglas will also be absent due to a knee problem confirmed by a scan on Monday.

Douglas, whose mother is in hospital in London after taking ill on the flight from Australia, played against France in place of the injured Sitaleki Timani.

Australia are second in the world rankings and eager to retain the position ahead of the seedings for the 2015 World Cup being decided.

Medical staff will re-assess Pocock and Douglas next week once the players have arrived in Italy for the third match of the tour in Florence.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)