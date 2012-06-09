BRISBANE Relieved Wallabies coach Robbie Deans took a thinly veiled swipe at Australian rugby officialdom after his team overcame nightmare scheduling to beat Wales in the first test of their three-match series on Saturday.

"We had time for a conversation, which was good," Deans remarked dryly when asked about the Wallabies' scant preparation. "We still haven't had a full training run... Recovery's going to be important for us again this week."

After suffering a shock 9-6 loss to Scotland in atrocious conditions in Newcastle on Tuesday, the Wallabies bounced back to defeat a fresher Wales side 27-19 at Lang Park in Brisbane, having had less than four days to recover.

After fierce criticism from local media and with his playmaker cupboard virtually empty due to injuries, the New Zealander made nine changes to the starting lineup and watched in relief as they clicked and showed great composure to weather a fierce challenge from Wales in the second half.

Deans was heartened by the performances of man-of-the-match Will Genia and flyhalf Berrick Barnes, both of whom struggled in the wet against the Scots and have had to shoulder the playmaking burden with James O'Connor, Quade Cooper and Kurtley Beale all sidelined with injuries.

Genia's stunning return to form was watched ruefully by the Welsh coaches who pledged the Papua New Guinean-born 24-year-old could expect closer attention in the second test in Melbourne next week.

"I thought he was outstanding. We need to improve and give him less time on the ball," Wales's stand-in coach Rob Howley told reporters.

The Six Nations grand slam champions head to Melbourne having lacked the polish to finish off a number of promising attacking moves when they had their feet on the Wallabies' throats in the second half.

But Howley saw enough at Lang Park to suggest a first win in Australia since 1969 might not be far away.

"Disappointed in the first half, that speed and the intensity of the game - some of these guys hadn't played for a long time and we struggled with the pace of the game," said Howley, who is standing in for regular coach Warren Gatland as he recovers from injuries sustained in a heavy fall at his beach-house in New Zealand.

"As a result our support systems in the tackle area (suffered), I think we can much more effective.

"For the next six or seven days in terms of backing up we'll be much better for that hitout."

