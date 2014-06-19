MELBOURNE Australian Rugby Union boss Bill Pulver has given short shrift to calls for contracted Wallabies players to be allowed to take sabbaticals and play overseas, saying the move would risk a crippling player drain.

Their trans-Tasman neighbours New Zealand have adopted a sabbatical scheme on a case-by-case basis allowing All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and flyhalf Dan Carter to take a break from playing at home, while centre Ma'a Nonu spent a season in Japan.

Australia, however, has been forthright that players have a full season with a local team before being eligible for national selection.

A number of former players and pundits have called on the ARU to relax the policy, saying it had done little to discourage players from abandoning their Wallabies careers to pursue big-money deals overseas.

Fullback Israel Folau, the hottest property in Australian rugby, also added his voice to the chorus this week, fanning fears the dual international might leave Australia after next year's World Cup in England, if not sooner.

Pulver, however, said he had "zero appetite" for change.

"Look, at the end of the day, we only want people to play rugby in Australia who want to play rugby in Australia," he told reporters in Sydney.

"We're not about trying to talk anyone into staying if they don't want to stay.

"So every individual player will have to form their own view.

"When it comes to that policy, I really do not see it changing and I think the logic's pretty compelling.

"Why would you choose Wallabies from overseas markets, which would most likely then allow a serious exit of playing talent from this country and dilute the calibre of our competition?

"That's not what we want to do with the game in Australia."

Despite the policy, a number of capped Wallabies have signalled their intention to quit the country at the end of the Super Rugby season, including former captain Ben Mowen and Western Force backrower Hugh McMeniman.

Australia has previously massaged the policy, and allowed veteran flanker George Smith to play for the Wallabies against the British and Irish Lions after returning from Japan for a short stint with Canberra-based Super Rugby team ACT Brumbies.

Local media speculated whether utility back James O'Connor, who had his national contract torn up last year for a number of disciplinary problems, might be given similar leeway as he looks to revive his Wallabies career after playing in Europe.

But the ARU poured cold water on 44-test O'Connor winning back a Wallabies jersey and playing a part in the World Cup.

O'Connor is expected to return to Australia to play with struggling Super Rugby team, Queensland Reds, next season.

Though Pulver welcomed the idea of the 23-year-old breaking back into the Wallabies, he would do so without any financial incentive from the ARU, he said.

"Generally if you've been in the Wallaby camp for two years, we'll look to put you on a top-up agreement," Pulver added.

"Having discontinued James' relationship, it's not appropriate."

Australia play the third and final test against France in Sydney on Saturday, looking to sweep the series 3-0.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)