Djokovic back on court at Acapulco
World number two Novak Djokovic will make his return from a shoulder injury at next week's ATP tournament in Acapulco, the Serb said on Friday.
The eight-week ban on Australia's Rob Simmons for a tip tackle on French flanker Yannick Nyanga was reduced to five weeks on Wednesday but the lock will still miss Saturday's test against Wales in Cardiff.
Simmons, on as a replacement at the Stade de France, was cited for a tip tackle on Nyanga in the second half of the match won 33-6 by France earlier this month.
The reduced punishment rules Simmons out of the Wallabies' last match on their tour of Europe against Wales after he missed the matches against Italy and England.
The Six Nations Committee said in a statement that the player will be free to play from February 4.
"The appeal committee ... found that the player's offending had merited a mid range entry point, rather than the top end entry point that the Judicial Officer had originally found," they said.
"After applying aggravating and mitigating factors, the appeal committee imposed a reduced sanction of 5 weeks."
The Wallabies will travel to Cardiff looking to make it three straight test wins after victories over Italy and England following the defeat by France.
(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
World number two Novak Djokovic will make his return from a shoulder injury at next week's ATP tournament in Acapulco, the Serb said on Friday.
RIO DE JANEIRO Power was restored to the Maracana stadium on Thursday almost a month after it was cut off because the stadium's administrators had not paid the bill, the city's electricity company Light said.
LONDON A third man has been arrested in relation to an ongoing investigation into possible corruption in Pakistani cricket, Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) has said.