The eight-week ban on Australia's Rob Simmons for a tip tackle on French flanker Yannick Nyanga was reduced to five weeks on Wednesday but the lock will still miss Saturday's test against Wales in Cardiff.

Simmons, on as a replacement at the Stade de France, was cited for a tip tackle on Nyanga in the second half of the match won 33-6 by France earlier this month.

The reduced punishment rules Simmons out of the Wallabies' last match on their tour of Europe against Wales after he missed the matches against Italy and England.

The Six Nations Committee said in a statement that the player will be free to play from February 4.

"The appeal committee ... found that the player's offending had merited a mid range entry point, rather than the top end entry point that the Judicial Officer had originally found," they said.

"After applying aggravating and mitigating factors, the appeal committee imposed a reduced sanction of 5 weeks."

The Wallabies will travel to Cardiff looking to make it three straight test wins after victories over Italy and England following the defeat by France.

