Budapest 2024 snub highlights need for Olympic changes, insiders say
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
Wycliff Palu, Sekope Kepu and Drew Mitchell have returned from injury to bolster the Australia squad for next Saturday's final Bledisloe Cup test against World Cup winners New Zealand in Brisbane.
Utility back Adam Ashley-Cooper, who missed last weekend's 25-19 win over Argentina in Rosario due to concussion, also returned to beef up the side that has been hit hard by injuries.
A shoulder injury kept number eight Palu out of the squad since last year's Rugby World Cup, while prop Kepu played the Bledisloe Cup opener in August before hurting his knee in training which ended his participation in the inaugural Rugby Championship.
Mitchell, another long term injury concern who has managed only four tests in the last two years, has returned from an ankle injury sustained during his first test of the season against New Zealand at Eden Park in August.
Fresh from their Rugby Championship victory earlier this month, the All Blacks will be seeking to extend their 16-match winning run. Their last loss coming in Brisbane last year against the Wallabies.
Australia's 30-man squad: Mike Harris, Nick Cummins, Drew Mitchell, Dominic Shipperley, Digby Ioane, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Ben Tapuai, Anthony Fainga'a, Pat McCabe, Kurtley Beale, Nick Phipps, Brett Sheehan, Wycliff Palu, Radike Samo, Scott Higginbotham, Michael Hooper, Liam Gill, Dave Dennis, Rob Simmons, Sitaleki Timani, Nathan Sharpe, Kane Douglas, Sekope Kepu, Paddy Ryan, Ben Alexander, James Slipper, Benn Robinson, James Hanson, Saia Fainga'a, Tatafu Polota Nau.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Patrick Johnston)
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
SILVERSTONE, England Lewis Hamilton declared his new Mercedes "pretty awesome" on Thursday after lapping a blustery Silverstone circuit in the car he hopes will secure him a fourth Formula One world championship.
LONDON Mauricio Pochettino is the perfect manager to help Tottenham Hotspur balance paying for a new stadium with challenging for the Premier League title over the next few seasons, according to former club captain Gary Mabbutt.