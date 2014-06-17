SYDNEY Australia team to play France in the third and final test of the series in Sydney on Saturday. Australia won the series 2-0.
Australia: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Matt Toomua, 11-Nick Cummins, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Nic White, 8-Wycliff Palu, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Scott Fardy, 5-Will Skelton, 4-Rob Simmons, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1-James Slipper
Replacements: 16-Nathan Charles, 17-Scott Sio, 18-Laurie Weeks, 19-James Horwill, 20-Ben McCalman, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Kurtley Beale, 23-Rob Horne
(Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)