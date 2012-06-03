SYDNEY Injury-hit Australia will give debuts to five players and have a new captain in David Pocock when they meet Scotland in Newcastle on Tuesday to kick off the international window.

Coach Robbie Deans decided to hand the number 10 shirt to Berrick Barnes instead of gambling on Quade Cooper, who is returning from injury, but new cap Mike Harris will handle the kicking duties from inside centre.

Joe Tomane, who like Harris was born in New Zealand, gets his first taste of test rugby on the wing, while fullback Luke Morahan's impressive form for the Queensland Reds has earned him his first cap.

The other two new caps are in the pack with hard-running Dave Dennis making his test debut at blindside flanker and prop Dan Palmer a surprise choice to take his place alongside hooker Stephen Moore and James Slipper in the front row.

Deans decided that Cooper, who required surgery on a knee injury he sustained at the World Cup last October, was not yet ready for test rugby and the Queensland Reds flyhalf will be released from the squad.

"It was clear ... he needs more playing time, if we can get it for him, before he is ready to play a test," he said in news release.

"Quade has done very well in getting back from what was a serious injury. Physically he is in great shape, but confidence is important in any sport and you only build that up with game time."

Also released from the squad was incumbent captain and lock James Horwill, who sustained a freak hamstring injury in Super Rugby action last weekend.

Openside flanker David Pocock, who captained Australia against the Barbarians in a non test match last year, was, as expected, preferred to scrumhalf Will Genia to lead the side.

"Dave has been an established leader within our frame work for some time," said Deans. "He's already led the Wallabies in a non test match and has handled the job well in difficult circumstances with the Western Force this year."

Deans admitted that the fact the Scotland test comes just three days after the 15th week of Super Rugby matches had influenced his team selection.

"We looked at all the options around each position, in terms of the relative workloads each of the players have already had this year, the amount of preparation we were able to have with them before the game, and their ability to back up off a tight turnaround, before settling on the final combination," he said.

Australia, who have not lost to Scotland on home soil since 1982, also face Six Nations champions Wales in a three-match series, starting in Brisbane next Saturday.

Team: 15-Luke Morahan, 14-Joe Tomane, 13-Anthony Fainga'a, 12-Mike Harris, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-Berrick Barnes, 9-Will Genia, 8-Scott Higginbotham, 7-David Pocock, 6-Dave Dennis, 5-Nathan Sharpe, 4-Sitaleki Timani, 3-Dan Palmer, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-James Slipper.

Replacements: 16-Saia Fainga'a, 17-Ben Alexander, 18-Rob Simmons, 19-Michael Hooper, 20-Nick Phipps, 21-Pat McCabe, 22-Adam Ashley Cooper.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)