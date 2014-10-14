Australia's Wallabies rugby team captain Michael Hooper (R) smiles beside coach Ewen McKenzie during an official team photograph before their training session in Sydney June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australian Wallabies head coach Ewen McKenzie (L) looks at his players as they talk before the start of their Bledisloe Cup rugby test match against the New Zealand All Blacks at Stadium Australia in Sydney August 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Australia's Quade Cooper (L) is challenged by Scotland's Nick De Luca during their rugby union international test match at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

MELBOURNE Australia coach Ewen McKenzie has recalled flyhalf Quade Cooper for the Wallabies' third and final Bledisloe Cup test match against New Zealand in Brisbane on Saturday, but found no room in his side for scrumhalf Will Genia.

Cooper returns for his first match in nearly a year after recovering from a serious shoulder injury, and McKenzie will hope the mercurial playmaker can provide some spark off the bench at Lang Park after the Wallabies faded badly in their two previous defeats to Argentina and South Africa.

Former captain Genia had been expected to slot into the side after training with the Wallabies in recent weeks, but McKenzie has stuck with starting halfbacks Bernard Foley and Nick Phipps, and kept scrumhalf Nic White in reserve.

Lock James Horwill has been demoted to the bench in favour of Rob Simmons, while Christian Lealiifano has replaced inside centre Matt Toomua, who was ruled out after suffering a head-knock in the 21-17 loss to the Pumas at Mendoza earlier this month.

Australia: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Christian Lealiifano, 11-Joe Tomane, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Nick Phipps, 8-Scott Higginbotham, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Scott Fardy, 5-Rob Simmons, 4-Sam Carter, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Saia Faingaa, 1-James Slipper

Replacements: 16-Josh Mann-Rea, 17-Benn Robinson, 18-Ben Alexander, 19-James Horwill, 20-Matt Hodgson, 21-Nic White, 22-Quade Cooper, 23-Rob Horne

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Richard Pullin)