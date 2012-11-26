Australia's Sitaleki Timani (R) is tackled by Italy's Luciano Orquera (L) during their test rugby union match at the Franchi stadium in Florence November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Australia lock Sitaleki Timani could miss this weekend's test against Wales after being cited for striking an opponent in the narrow three-point victory over Italy in Florence on Saturday.

A scuffle in the 13th minute of 22-19 win prompted Timani to land a blow on an Italian with the incident failing to escape the eye of the International Rugby Board's independent citing commissioner.

The 26-year-old has been cited under Law 10.4 (a) which states: "A player must not strike an opponent with the fist or arm, including the elbow, shoulder, head or knee(s)."

A statement on Monday said a hearing date has yet to be confirmed but should Timani be found guilty and banned this week, it would leave Australia coach Robbie Deans lacking forward options for Saturday's match.

Nathan Sharpe and Cadeyrn Neville are the only two available locks in the squad.

The Wallabies will travel to Cardiff looking to make it three straight test wins after victories over Italy and England following defeat by France.

