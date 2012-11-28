Djokovic back on court at Acapulco
World number two Novak Djokovic will make his return from a shoulder injury at next week's ATP tournament in Acapulco, the Serb said on Friday.
LONDON Australia lock Sitaleki Timani will miss this weekend's international against Wales after being handed a one-match ban for his part in a fracas against Italy on Saturday.
Timani appeared before International Rugby Board (IRB) Judicial Officer David Martin on Wednesday having been cited for striking an opponent in the 13th minute of Australia's narrow 22-19 victory in Florence.
"Acknowledging the player's admission of having carried out the act of foul play, the Judicial Officer deemed the incident to be at the low end of the IRB's table of offending and suspended the player for one week, having taken into account the mitigating factors," a statement said.
Timani's absence leaves Australia coach Robbie Deans lacking forward options for Saturday's match.
Nathan Sharpe and Cadeyrn Neville are the only two available locks in the squad.
The Wallabies will travel to Cardiff looking to make it three straight test wins after victories over Italy and England following defeat by France.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
World number two Novak Djokovic will make his return from a shoulder injury at next week's ATP tournament in Acapulco, the Serb said on Friday.
RIO DE JANEIRO Power was restored to the Maracana stadium on Thursday almost a month after it was cut off because the stadium's administrators had not paid the bill, the city's electricity company Light said.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur's Europa League hopes were crushed by mid-table Belgian side Gent, who booked their spot in the last 16 with a 2-2 draw at Wembley on Thursday as the hosts paid the penalty for Dele Alli's first-half red card.