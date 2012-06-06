Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
SYDNEY Factbox on this month's three-test series between Australia and Wales:
- -
AUSTRALIA
Coach: Robbie Deans
Captain: David Pocock
IRB ranking: Second
Recent form: Tri-Nations champions, third at World Cup
- -
Squad:
Forwards: Ben Alexander, Dave Dennis, Kane Douglas, Saia Faingaa, Scott Higginbotham, Michael Hooper, Sekope Kepu, Ben McCalman, Stephen Moore, Ben Mowen, Cadeyrn Neville, Dan Palmer, Wycliffe Palu, David Pocock, Tatafu Polata Nau, Benn Robinson, Nathan Sharpe, Rob Simmons, James Slipper, Sitaleki Timani.
Backs: Adam Ashley-Cooper, Berrick Barnes, Anthony Faingaa, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Michael Harris, Rob Horne, Digby Ioane, Pat McCabe, Luke Morahan, Nick Phipps, Dominic Shipperley, Joseph Tomane, Cooper Vuna, Nic White.
Notable absentees: James O'Connor (liver), James Horwill (hamstring), Kurtley Beale (shoulder), Quade Cooper (match fitness)
- - - -
WALES:
Coach: Rob Howley (Caretaker)
Captain: Sam Warburton
IRB ranking: Fifth
Recent form: Six Nations champions (Grand Slam), fourth at World Cup
- -
Squad:
Forwards: Ryan Bevington, Luke Charteris, Bradley Davies, Ian Evans, Toby Faletau, Rhys Gill, Richard Hibbard, Paul James, Gethin Jenkins, Adam Jones, Alun Wyn Jones, Rhodri Jones, Ryan Jones, Dan Lydiate, Ken Owens, Matthew Rees, Aaron Shingler, Justin Tipuric, Josh Turnbull, Sam Warburton, Martyn Williams
Backs: Ashley Beck, Dan Biggar, Andrew Bishop, Aled Brew, Alex Cuthbert, Jonathan Davies, Leigh Halfpenny, Will Harries, James Hook, George North, Mike Phillips, Rhys Priestland, Harry Robinson, Rhys Webb, Lloyd Williams, Scott Williams, Liam Williams
Notable absentees: Warren Gatland (coach, leg injuries), Jamie Roberts (knee), Huw Bennett (Achilles), Lee Byrne (French club duties, on standby)
- - - -
FIXTURES
First test June 9 Brisbane (8pm local)
Second test June 16 Melbourne (8pm local)
Third test June 23 Sydney (3pm local)
* Wales also play a tour match against ACT Brumbies in Canberra on June 12.
- - - -
HISTORY
Meetings (since 1908): 32
Australia wins: 21
Wales wins: 10
Draws: 1
- -
Last 10 meetings (date, winners, score, venue):
2005 Wales 24-22 Cardiff
2006 Draw 29-29 Cardiff
2007 Australia 29-23 Sydney
2007 Australia 31-0 Brisbane
2007 Australia 32-20 Cardiff*
2008 Wales 21-18 Cardiff
2009 Australia 33-12 Cardiff
2010 Australia 25-16 Cardiff
2011 Australia 21-18 Auckland*
2011 Australia 24-18 Cardiff
* World Cup match
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)
PARIS Former New Zealand fly half Dan Carter has issued an apology in response to French media reports that he failed a drink-driving test in Paris on Wednesday night.
LONDON Like most of his team mates, Sutton United midfielder Craig Eastmond will be looking out for the big names when Arsenal turn up for their FA Cup fifth round on Monday against the minor league side.