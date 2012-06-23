SYDNEY Wales lost all three of their tests against the Wallabies this month and failed to break their 43-year drought Down Under but coach Rob Howley says his team have much to be proud of.

The Six Nations champions lost the third test at the Sydney Football Stadium 20-19 on Saturday. That narrow defeat came on the heels of a 25-23 loss in Melbourne last week and a 27-19 defeat in Brisbane.

The Welsh have been showered with plaudits for the quality of their play but Howley, a 59-test scrum-half in his playing days, said ultimately victories had been the target.

"I think I played in many Welsh teams that got so close and yet so far," he told reporters.

"This Welsh team wants to win international games and we've come very close over the last two weeks. But the one thing you need to do when you gain respect is to win in Australia and we've come up short."

The Welsh know all too well that they failed to build on their Grand Slams of 2005 and 2008 and were determined the young side that reached the semi-finals of last year's World Cup would build on their achievement this year.

Howley has been impressed with how the tourists had come to terms with playing three tests in three weeks and thought it would prove valuable experience for the younger players.

"I thought the group of players were outstanding," he said. "It's 3-0, it's a whitewash, we're not hiding away from that, but there's a lot of good ingredients.

"A lot has happened over the last three weeks and they can be very proud of their efforts.

"Today was disappointing in the last 10 minutes ... we have to learn from that but it's a new experience for a lot of these players, a three test series.

"I think it was a fantastic learning curve to get ourselves back up ... after games and my overall feeling is immensely proud of the group of players."

The only Welsh victory over the Wallabies in Australia came on their first visit to the country in 1969.

While they failed to break the drought, the three June tests have certainly been a lot closer than those tours of the 1990s, when Wales shipped 40 points or more three times against their hosts.

Howley, who has stood in as caretaker for the injured Warren Gatland for the tour, said he thought the 2012 tourists had achieved something if only by coming so close to beating the second ranked team in the world.

"Okay it may not be in the result, but the experience and the attitude and that effort that has got us close to Australia, we have left a marker in Australia which we're quite proud of," he added.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)