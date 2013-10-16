New Zealand All Blacks' Cory Jane scores a try against Italy during their test rugby union match at the Olympic stadium in Rome November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

WELLINGTON Winger Cory Jane has been fast-tracked back into the All Blacks side after recovering from knee surgery to play Australia in their final Bledisloe Cup clash in Dunedin on Saturday.

Jane ruptured knee ligaments in pre-season training for his Super Rugby Wellington Hurricanes team, forcing him out for virtually the entire New Zealand rugby season.

The 43-cap Jane made his comeback for Wellington earlier this month but his return and Conrad Smith's extended break from international rugby has allowed coach Steve Hansen to move winger Ben Smith into centre.

"It's great to have Cory Jane back," Hansen said. "He has been a world-class performer and we are looking forward to seeing him back in the black jersey.

"It's also exciting to have Ben Smith getting his first start at centre for the season."

Ben Smith has been outstanding for the All Blacks this season on the wing, but his move into centre has been long mooted by Hansen, who was keen to test the Otago utility's skill set in the position.

Conrad Smith was granted an extended break following the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship and will also miss New Zealand's end-of-season tour to Japan and Europe and will not be available again for the All Blacks until next June for their home series against England.

Jane's inclusion is one of three personnel changes to the starting side that beat South Africa 38-27 to clinch the Rugby Championship, with lock Jeremy Thrush coming in for Brodie Retallick while hooker Keven Mealamu makes his first start in the side since he played England last December at Twickenham.

The All Blacks have already clinched the Bledisloe Cup, the symbol of trans-Tasman supremacy, after two earlier victories over the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship.

New Zealand: 15-Israel Dagg, 14-Cory Jane, 13-Ben Smith, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Aaron Cruden, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 6-Liam Messam, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Jeremy Thrush, 3-Charlie Faumuina, 2-Keven Mealamu, 1-Tony Woodcock

Replacements: 16-Dane Coles, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Ben Franks, 19-Brodie Retallick, 20-Sam Cane, 21-Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Tom Taylor

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Justin Palmer)