Newcastle stay top after late equaliser at Norwich
LONDON Newcastle United stayed top of the English Championship (second tier) as Jamaal Lascelles grabbed an 81st-minute equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw at Norwich City on Tuesday.
LONDON The Bradford Bulls rugby league club have called on fans to donate 100 pounds ($160) each to keep the UK side in business beyond next month.
The former Super League champions said on Tuesday they needed to raise at least 500,000 pounds by April 6 to stay alive.
"We have almost reached the end of the line," said a statement on the club website (www.bradfordbulls.co.uk) blaming the financial climate, absence of any wealthy benefactor and a lack of support from bankers.
"The hard fact is that we have to raise a million pounds to carry on, 500,000 of that to survive beyond the middle of April."
The Bulls, who were last champions in 2005, said that if every member pledged 100 pounds or more by an April 6 deadline then they could clear debts and move forward.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)
LONDON Newcastle United stayed top of the English Championship (second tier) as Jamaal Lascelles grabbed an 81st-minute equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw at Norwich City on Tuesday.
LONDON Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus broke a bone in his foot during Monday's 2-0 win over Bournemouth, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
LISBON Benfica made Borussia Dortmund pay for missing a host of chances, as the Portuguese side snatched a 1-0 win in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday thanks to forward Kostas Mitroglou's 13th goal in his last 13 games.