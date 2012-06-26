English rugby league club Bradford Bulls have gone into administration and face liquidation in 10 days' time unless a buyer can be found.

The Bulls have won the Super League four times but have run into financial difficulties over unpaid taxes.

Administrator Brendan Guilfoyle, who has worked with a number of stricken football clubs, said there was only enough money to keep the club going until the end of next week.

"If there is anyone interested in buying the Bulls then we need to hear from them right now because this is a famous club now on the brink of extinction," said Guilfoyle.

Fans raised around 500,000 pounds earlier this year to keep the club going after banks cut their overdraft facilities.

The Super League is played over the English summer and Bulls are ninth in the 14-team competition.

The club was known as Bradford Northern until the launch of Super League in the 1990s led to a rebranding.

Northern went out of business in 1963 but were revived the following year.

