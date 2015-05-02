LONDON So it came to pass -- the flying back frozen out of his national team for plying his trade in France scored a Champions Cup final try of such irresistible brilliance that he will surely be recalled for the rugby World Cup.

However, it was not Clermont Auvergne's Nick Abendanon knocking down Stuart Lancaster's door -- though the former England man did score a smart try -- but Australian Drew Mitchell.

His wonderful solo effort 11 minutes from time secured Toulon a third successive European crown while Mitchell must surely be on course for a return to the Australian team he last graced in 2012.

The game was on a knife-edge after Abendanon's chip-and-catch try had pulled Clermont within a point of the double-defending champions.

From a lineout just inside the Clermont half, Sebastien Tillous-Borde popped the ball into the arms of the marauding Mitchell, whose pace and power immediately blasted through two defenders while a sidestep accounted for two more.

It still looked a long way from the line but Mitchell's balance and movement swept him past a fifth and then left last man Abendanon flailing as he dived over for the try that secured Toulon's 24-18 victory.

In what has become the trademark Toulon interview, Mitchell was quick to play down his own efforts.

"It went my way, I'll absolutely take that one but it was more sustained pressure by the boys up front and I finished it off," he said.

"We’ve been questioned a bit as a squad, what we play for, but we were a pretty driven side out there."

Mitchell, 31, can now start thinking about a return to Twickenham with Australia, who play England and Wales there in mouth-watering pool games in the World Cup later this year.

Last month the Australian rugby Union changed their eligibility rules to allow overseas players with 60 or more caps to return to the fold. Conveniently, Mitchell has 63.

Despite Abendanon's two England caps coming eight years ago, his excellent season for Clermont has led to some calls for a World Cup return.

However, alongside his try on Saturday were two major blunders that will leave Lancaster and the Rugby Football Union quite comfortable that they will not have to invoke the "special circumstances" clause to bring him back.

Toulon flanker Steffon Armitage, who won the last of his five caps in 2014, has a far stronger case but it would still be a huge surprise and totally out of character for Lancaster to deliver a u-turn this close to the tournament.

(Editing by Alan Baldwin)