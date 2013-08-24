South Africa's Willie le Roux (C) is stopped by Argentina's Martin Landajo and Juan Martin Leguizamon (R) during their Rugby Championship test match in Mendoza August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Salvatori

South Africa's Adriaan Strauss (R) is chased by Argentina's Martin Landajo during their Rugby Championship test match in Mendoza August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Salvatori

South Africa overcame a vastly improved Argentina to secure their first away victory in the Rugby Championship in four years with a 22-17 win in Mendoza on Saturday.

The Springboks scored nine tries in their 73-13 win over the same opposition in Johannesburg last week, but had to rely on five penalties from flyhalf Morne Steyn against a much more physical Pumas.

Argentina led for much of the encounter after tries from flanker Juan Manuel Leguizamon and centre Marcelo Bosch, but Pumas indiscipline in the final 10 minutes allowed South Africa to edge ahead and hold on for victory.

Bjorn Basson scored the visitors only try, with Steyn kicking the rest of his side's points to take them to the top of the four-nation tournament standings on points difference from title holders New Zealand.

(Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; Editing by Rex Gowar)