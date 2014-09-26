New Zealand All Blacks Beauden Barrett dives to score a try against Japan during their international rugby test match in Tokyo November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

New Zealand can seal their third successive Rugby Championship title with a bonus-point win against the Pumas in La Plata on Saturday but the long-term focus will be on the performances of flyhalf Beauden Barrett and rookie hooker Nathan Harris.

Steve Hansen's side lead the annual southern hemisphere tournament on 16 points with South Africa and Australia, who meet earlier in Cape Town, on 10 apiece.

An extra-point win by scoring four or more tries, something the All Blacks have accomplished in their two previous Rugby Championship clashes in Argentina, will ensure they clinch the title before their final showdown against the Springboks in Johannesburg on Oct. 4.

The long-term focus, however, will be on the performance of Barrett and whether Harris makes his test debut off the bench after veteran Keven Mealamu moved into the starting side for Saturday's match (kickoff 11.10 p.m. BST).

Barrett will make just his second start in the pivotal role, three weeks after his first -- also against the Pumas -- where he impressed with his game management, distribution, running and tactical kicking but had a poor goalkicking performance.

The 23-year-old missed four shots at goal in Napier and had been expected to again back up Aaron Cruden before the Waikato Chiefs playmaker was dumped for the final two matches after he missed the flight to Argentina following a night out drinking.

Solid performances by Barrett at La Plata and Ellis Park could provide Hansen with a selection dilemma ahead of their Bledisloe Cup clash with Australia on Oct. 18 and going forward to next year's World Cup.

Cruden will be brought back for the Brisbane game, while test world leading points scorer Dan Carter is also expected to return from injury and be included in the squad.

HOOKER SEARCH

The inclusion of Harris could help solve a longer-term issue for Hansen, who has been struggling to find a third hooker for the team after Andrew Hore retired last year.

The 22-year-old Harris is expected to make his debut off the bench on Saturday after Dane Coles was released from the squad to return to New Zealand for the birth of his first child.

How Harris stands up to the best scrum in the world and cements his role at the lineout, breakdown and in open play will give Hansen an indication of whether he has answered his most vexing question less than a year out from the World Cup.

Argentina coach Daniel Hourcade has asked his team to play more expansively this season to complement their impressive pack, though they have not created as many line breaks or scored the tries they would have anticipated.

Rangy lock Tomas Lavanini has been brought back into the side after he was suspended for one match following their encounter in Napier, when he charged into All Blacks captain Richie McCaw at a ruck.

Massive winger Manuel Montero, who has scored two of his side's six tries in the competition, also returns to face the All Blacks after he was left out in New Zealand for what Hourcade called 'tactical reasons'.

- -

Argentina: 15-Joaquin Tuculet, 14-Juan Imhoff, 13-Marcelo Bosch, 12-Juan Martin Hernandez, 11-Manuel Montero, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Tomas Cubelli, 8-Leonardo Senatore, 7-Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, 6-Benjamin Macome, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Mariano Galarza, 3-Ramiro Herrera, 2-Agustin Creevy (captain), 1-Marcos Ayerza.

Replacements: 16-Matias Cortese, 17-Lucas Noguera Paz, 18-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 19-Matias Alemanno, 20-Rodrigo Baez, 21-Martin Landajo, 22-Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 23-Horacio Agulla

- -

New Zealand: 15-Israel Dagg, 14-Ben Smith, 13-Conrad Smith, 12-Malakai Fekitoa, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 6-Jerome Kaino, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Keven Mealamu, 1-Wyatt Crockett

Replacements: 16-Nathan Harris, 17-Joe Moody, 18-Ben Franks, 19-Jeremy Thrush, 20-Sam Cane, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Colin Slade, 23-Cory Jane

Referee: Craig Joubert (South Africa)

(Writing by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John O'Brien)