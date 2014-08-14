SYDNEY Australia coach Ewen McKenzie dropped loose forward Ben McCalman from his matchday squad on Thursday as he finalised his bench for this weekend's Rugby Championship opener against New Zealand.

McKenzie named nine replacements when he announced his team on Tuesday but has decided he can do without extra back row cover at the expense of a replacement back and has gone with a traditional 5-3 split in favour of the forwards.

Number eight Scott Higginbotham will cover the loose forwards positions for what is expected to be a fierce battle with the All Blacks, who could set a record for top tier nations with an 18th successive victory on Saturday.

Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Pat McCabe, 13-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 12-Matt Toomua, 11-Rob Horne, 10-Kurtley Beale, 9-Nic White, 8-Wycliff Palu, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Scott Fardy, 5-Rob Simmons, 4-Sam Carter, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Nathan Charles, 1-James Slipper

Replacements: 16-James Hanson, 17-Pek Cowan, 18-Ben Alexander, 19-Will Skelton, 20-Scott Higginbotham, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Bernard Foley, 23-Tevita Kuridrani

