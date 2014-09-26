Michael Hooper (L), captain of Australia's Wallabies, is tackled by New Zealand's All Blacks, including their captain Richie McCaw (C), during their Rugby Championship match in Sydney August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

CAPE TOWN Australia need to win the forward battle if they are to maintain their winning momentum when they face South Africa in the Rugby Championship at Newlands on Saturday, captain Michael Hooper said.

“We’ve got to be physical. They’ve (South Africa) got a great forward pack and last year they got a lot of good momentum against us. We’ve got to get those boys on the ground and nullify their backs who have a good X-factor. We are not too sure what to expect but excited about it,” he told reporters on Friday as his team had a brief run-out at the match venue.

Australia beat South Africa by a single point in Perth earlier this month and then Argentina 32-25 in their last match in the annual southern hemisphere championship a fortnight ago and lie second in the standings, tied with Saturday’s opponents and behind leaders New Zealand.

“We’d like to keep those wins going but we haven’t won here in a while so that’s the first challenge right there,” the 22-year-old Hooper added.

“Then there have been the challenges of travelling, getting the body and the mind right. But we are in a good shape, a positive team and looking to get better and better. There’s a lot on offer for us here tomorrow night.”

The Wallabies' own X-factor is their ability to keep the ball moving among an array of skilled backs, including a return after injury for Adam Ashley-Cooper on the wing, who will win a 98th cap on Saturday.

“We want to keep the ball in hand as much we can, try and play the same every week. Maybe vary a few things but have the same sort of game plans and the ball in hand among the backs is one of those,” the captain added.

Saturday’s winner will keep alive slim hopes of winning this year’s competition but only if the All Blacks do not win with a bonus point away in Argentina later the same day.

