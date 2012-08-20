SYDNEY Australia captain David Pocock will miss next weekend's Bledisloe Cup rematch with New Zealand after injuring his knee in Saturday's 27-19 defeat by the All Blacks in Sydney.

The Wallabies said on Monday that Pocock will undergo surgery to resolve the problem with scrumhalf Will Genia leading the side against the world champions in Auckland on Saturday.

Pocock's injury is a blow to the Wallabies just one game into the new-look Rugby Championship, also featuring Argentina and South Africa.

The openside flanker damaged cartilage in his right knee late in the first half at ANZ Stadium and although he finished the game, has been told he needs an operation, officials said.

"(The surgeon) said he wanted to avoid putting a timeline on it until after he actually got in there to have a look," Pocock told local media.

Coach Robbie Deans said: "It's disappointing for him and obviously not what we were seeking, but that's the way it is and it's part of the game."

(Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo. Editing by Patrick Johnston)