Ace high Kyrgios stuns Djokovic in Acapulco
Nick Kyrgios served like a demon to bounce Serbia's world number two and top seed Novak Djokovic out of the quarter-finals of the Acapulco International with a 7-6(9) 7-5 victory on Thursday.
New Zealand will begin the defence of their Rugby Championship crown against Australia in Sydney on August 17, organisers said on Tuesday.
The World Cup-winning All Blacks will then host the Wallabies in Wellington before facing Argentina in Hamilton and South Africa at Eden Park, Auckland.
They finish their campaign on the road, firstly taking on Argentina before moving on to Johannesburg to face the Springboks on October 5.
Argentina, who lost five matches and drew one in their tournament debut last year, will again begin their campaign away to South Africa before hosting the Springboks the following week.
SANZAR Ceo Greg Peters said the inclusion of Argentina into the expanded Tri-Nations had been a success.
"A total of over 16 million viewers tuned into the 12 tests of the Rugby Championship and an average of 44,000 attended the matches, which saw stadiums at 91 percent capacity," the New Zealander said.
"The first round of action, with the Wallabies playing the All Blacks in Sydney, and the Springboks hosting the Pumas in Bloemfontein, will have added spice considering the last time each of these two nations played - the result was an 18-18 and 16-16 draw respectively."
Fixtures
August 17
Australia v New Zealand, ANZ Stadium, Sydney
South Africa v Argentina, Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein
August 24
New Zealand v Australia, Westpac Stadium, Wellington
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Malvinas Argentinas,
September 7
Australia v South Africa, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
New Zealand v Argentina, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton
September 14
Australia v Argentina, Patersons Stadium, Perth
New Zealand v South Africa, Eden Park, Auckland
September 28
South Africa v Australia, DHL Newlands Stadium, Cape Town.
Argentina v New Zealand, Estadio Ciudad de La Plata, La Plata.
October 5
South Africa v New Zealand, Coca-Cola Park, Johannesburg
Argentina v Australia, Estadio Gigante de Arroyito, Rosario.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Nick Kyrgios served like a demon to bounce Serbia's world number two and top seed Novak Djokovic out of the quarter-finals of the Acapulco International with a 7-6(9) 7-5 victory on Thursday.
BARCELONA The crushing weight of expectation that comes with managing Barcelona eventually proved too much for Luis Enrique, who said on Friday he felt a sense of relief after announcing his plans to walk away at the end of the season.
LONDON This year's FA Cup quarter-finalists will be allowed to field a fourth substitute if ties go to extra time as part of a two-year trial approved by the International Football Association Board.