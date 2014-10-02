(L-R) New Zealand's All Blacks Joe Moody, Kieran Read and Wyatt Crockett hold the Freedom Cup after beating South Africa's Springboks in their Rugby Championship match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

JOHANNESBURG - Joe Moody gave up the chance of Olympic gold to wear the silver fern of the New Zealand All Blacks and has been rewarded with a first test start in their Rugby Championship match against South Africa at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Canterbury Crusaders prop was a medal-winning wrestler in his younger days before five years ago giving up his Olympic dream to fulfil his aspirations of representing his nation at rugby. That dream was put on hold late last year when he was forced out of the All Blacks’ end of season tour to Europe with a broken ankle, but after four appearances off the bench in this year’s Rugby Championship, the 26-year-old has been thrown into the den that serves as home to South African Super Rugby side the Lions from the start.

"I feel both excited and nervous at the same, time, I have had a taste of test match rugby now but the starting line-up is a different kettle of fish," Moody told reporters on Thursday.

"I’m looking forward to the challenge though and hoping to go well." Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer has said he believes Saturday’s battle will be won in the loose-forwards, but his All Black counterpart Steve Hansen says for him the tight-five is the key area. So it shows a fair amount of trust to throw a first start at Moody in one of the toughest places to win in world rugby.

ROUGH DIAMOND

Moody says there is little from his wrestling career that will help him in the sea of bodies that form a scrum. "I guess it is more of a mindset and a mentality, along with technique and power," he said.

"I started wresting when I was seven and did it until I was 21. I went to the Junior Commonwealth Games and got a bronze medal, I went to the Junior World Championships, I was New Zealand and Oceania champion… it was a pretty big part of my life for a while.

"I stopped to concentrate on rugby, I thought I had to give rugby a decent crack."

Hansen says he has been watching Moody for two years and although he describes him as "raw", says he could go on to become the best in the world in his position.

"Being a former wrestler, he has an understanding of body movements and scrummaging," Hansen said.

"He is strong and raw, though not as advanced as we thought he would have been after the injury lay-off.

"But he is a rough diamond, he has done everything we want. He wants to be the best and he can be, but that will take time."

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Mitch Phillips)