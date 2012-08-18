Tottenham overwhelm Stoke with another Kane hat-trick
England striker Harry Kane scored a clinical first-half hat-trick in 23 minutes as Tottenham Hotspur rebounded from their midweek European disappointment to overwhelm Stoke City 4-0 on Sunday.
CAPE TOWN South Africa hooker Bismarck du Plessis will be out for several months after damaging the cruciate ligaments in his right knee during Saturday's 27-6 win over Argentina in the inaugural Rugby Championship.
The South African Rugby Union (SARU) said the 28-year-old hooker, a veteran of 46 tests, would need surgery.
The selectors have added two uncapped hookers, Tiaan Liebenberg and Craig Burden, plus lock Juandre Kruger, prop Dean Greyling and scrumhalf Jano Vermaak to their squad for the game against Argentina in Mendoza on August 25.
Squad:
Forwards - Willem Alberts, Andries Bekker, Craig Burden, Pat Cilliers, Marcell Coetzee, Keegan Daniel, Jannie du Plessis, Eben Etzebeth, Dean Greyling, Juandre Kruger, Tiaan Liebenberg, Tendai Mtawarira, Jacques Potgieter, Adriaan Strauss, Flip van der Merwe
Backs - Jean de Villiers (captain), JJ Engelbrecht, Bryan Habana, Francois Hougaard, Zane Kirchner, Patrick Lambie, Lwazi Mvovo, Ruan Pienaar, Frans Steyn, Morne Steyn, Jano Vermaak.
Cesc Fabregas is not one to shy away from a challenge and the Chelsea midfielder says he will bank on his experience to nail down a first team spot after making his 300th Premier League appearances in Saturday's 3-1 win over Swansea City.
LONDON England remain on course for back-to-back Six Nations grand slams after managing to find a way to overcome their own poor start and a gritty and inventive Italy with a late surge of tries to secure a 36-15 victory on Sunday.