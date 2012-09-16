SYDNEY Dean Greyling will miss South Africa's Rugby Championship test against Australia at the end of the month after the prop was banned for two weeks for a forearm smash on New Zealand captain Richie McCaw.

Greyling was sent to the sin-bin for the offense, which occurred in the 64th minute of the Springboks' 21-11 defeat to the All Blacks in Dunedin on Saturday.

He was cited after the match and the case was reviewed by the judicial officer of governing body SANZAR.

"Greyling, whilst in the process of cleaning out at a ruck, recklessly used his forearm such that he made contact in a dangerous way with the head of New Zealand player Ritchie McCaw," read the verdict.

"Although there was no injury complained of, the action had potential to cause serious injury."

Greyling, who admitted his guilt, will miss South Africa's penultimate test of the championship against Australia in Pretoria on September 29.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)