CAPE TOWN South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer expects Argentina to live up to their reputation as fearsome scrummagers when the Pumas make their long-awaited debut in the expanded Tri-Nations in Cape Town on Saturday.

Argentina have never beaten the Springboks and face a baptism of fire at Newlands as they join the southern hemisphere's elite competition after years of lobbying.

"We know that Argentina is going to have a very strong scrum. We know that they are going to take us on up front and we need to be at our best," Meyer said of their opening Rugby Championship clash.

"The scrum is usually the first physical confrontation in a game and we are two countries that pride themselves on being great scrummaging countries."

South Africa's game plan will also be based around their powerful forward pack but Meyer is banking on under-fire fly half Morne Steyn to find his best form.

Steyn, usually a deadly accurate goal-kicker, succeeded with just 12 out of 20 attempts at goal during the Springboks' three-test series against England in June.

"Morne understands that when you play fly half for South Africa there is expectation and there is pressure, and he knows that when you don't perform to the expectation there is criticism," said Meyer.

"I don't know any player who can take criticism better than Morne can. But I think the criticism will motivate him to produce good rugby going forward and I have a lot of confidence in him."

South Africa make six changes to the team who drew 14-14 with England in the third test in June, with number eight Keegan Daniel coming in for his first test start after replacing the injured Pierre Spies.

Argentina wing Gonzalo Camacho recognised that the Pumas had reached a watershed moment.

"We have been feeling the pressure and climate of heading into a huge game, the test will be huge," Camacho said.

"It is historical because South Africa is a world (rugby) power, an elite side, and because it is a tournament that we have to prove ourselves in."

Argentina fly half Juan Martin Hernandez will make his first test appearance in three years having suffered a string of injuries since helping his country finish third at the 2007 World Cup.

The starting team, captained by number eight Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, includes 14 players who play in Europe, with only flanker Julio Farias Cabello playing in Argentina.

Very few pundits are giving Argentina a chance of upsetting the Springboks at Newlands but Pumas coach Santiago Phelan is confident that his charges will acquit themselves well.

"We always go onto the field with the intention of winning for Argentina. Other people's expectations do not matter to me.

"We as a team will always give 100 percent to produce our best effort and attempt to get the best result," he said.

One thing that could work in Argentina's favour is the similarity of Saturday's two protagonists' game-plans.

Like Meyer, Phelan expects a titanic struggle for forward domination.

"South Africa play a very physical game and it is always difficult for teams who play against them. They have the players to play a very dynamic game and they can play a forward orientated game - that is why I say they are a complete team with excellent players."

Teams:

South Africa: 15-Zane Kirchner, 14-Lwazi Mvovo, 13-Jean de Villiers (captain), 12-Frans Steyn, 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Morne Steyn, 9-Francois Hougaard, 8-Keegan Daniel, 7-Willem Alberts, 6-Marcell Coetzee, 5-Andries Bekker, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 2-Bismarck du Plessis, 1-Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16-Adriaan Strauss, 17-Pat Cilliers, 18-Flip van der Merwe, 19-Jacques Potgieter, 20-Ruan Pienaar, 21-Pat Lambie, 22-JJ Engelbrecht.

Argentina: 15-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino; 14-Gonzalo Camacho, 13-Marcelo Bosch, 12-Santiago Fernandez, 11-Horacio Agulla; 10-Juan Martin Hernandez, 9-Nicolas Vergallo; 8-Juan Martín Fernandez Lobbe (captain), 7-Alvaro Galindo, 6-Julio Farias Cabello, 5-Patricio Albacete, 4-Manuel Carizza, 3-Juan Figallo, 2-Eusebio Guinazu, 1-Rodrigo Roncero.

Replacements - 16-Bruno Postiglioni, 17-Marcos Ayerza, 18-Juan Pablo Orlandi, 19-Thomas Leonardi, 20-Leonardo Senatore, 21-Martin Landajo, 22-Martin Rodriguez.

Referee: Steve Walsh (Australia)

(Reporting by Jason Humphries in Durban, editing by Justin Palmer)