South Africa's Duane Vermeulen tackles New Zealand's Richie McCaw during their Rugby Championship union test match in Soweto October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South Africa's Jean de Villiers (R) tackles New Zealand's Tamati Ellison during their Rugby Championship union test match in Soweto October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South Africa's Eben Etzebeth (L) tackles New Zealand's Liam Messam during their Rugby Championship union test match in Soweto October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South Africa's Bryan Habana (2nd R) attempts to break past New Zealand defenders during their Rugby Championship union test match in Soweto October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South Africa's Zane Kirchner attempts to tackle New Zealand's Israel Dagg (L) during their Rugby Championship union test match in Soweto October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South Africa's Andries Bekker (top R) and New Zealand's Andrew Hore contest a lineout ball during their Rugby Championship union test match in Soweto October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South Africa's Pat Lambie attempts to tackle New Zealand's Conrad Smith (C) during their Rugby Championship union test match in Soweto, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

New Zealand's Piri Weepu leads the Haka before their Rugby Championship union test match against South Africa in Soweto October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South Africa's Jean de Villiers battles to control the ball during their Rugby Championship union test match against New Zealand in Soweto October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG New Zealand displayed their ruthless streak as they ambushed South Africa with some potent counter-attacking to win their final Rugby Championship match 32-16 on Saturday.

The Springboks started off promisingly and led 16-12 at the break but the All Blacks stepped up a gear in the second half to score 20 unanswered points for their 16th successive win, completing an unbeaten run through the tournament.

Lock Sam Whitelock, scrumhalf Aaron Smith and centres Ma'a Nonu and Conrad Smith scored tries, with flyhalf Dan Carter adding three conversions, a penalty and a drop goal.

South Africa scored a 13th-minute try by wing Bryan Habana, converted by flyhalf Johan Goosen, who also kicked a penalty before limping off with a heel injury.

His replacement, Elton Jantjies, also kicked two penalties just before halftime to give the Springboks the lead at the break but this was short-lived.

The All Blacks struggled initially to handle the Springboks up front, especially in the set pieces, and the home side successfully pinned the visitors in their own territory for long periods.

Jean de Villiers and wing Habana combined brilliantly to fashion a try off a lineout move, flank Willem Alberts having provided momentum as he crashed the ball up.

The experienced duo combined well again midway through the first half, winning a penalty for the Springboks, which Johan Goosen kicked to give the hosts a 10-0 lead.

But South Africa then provided the All Blacks with broken-field ball, centre Jaco Taute failing to find touch from a clearing kick, and they immediately pounced.

Wing Hosea Gear, chosen for this match ahead of Julian Savea who scored two tries last weekend, made the half-break, found eighthman Kieran Read in support and he sent Whitelock storming down the right touchline and reaching over for the try.

New Zealand struck again six minutes before halftime as Habana broke the defensive line for the slim chance of an intercept, allowing Carter to break free, Gear again playing a prominent role and setting up Aaron Smith for an easy run-in.

The All Blacks' narrow 12-10 lead was overhauled by Jantjies' two penalties just before the break, but the World Cup holders produced some marvellous rugby in the second half.

New Zealand won possession from the kickoff, fullback Israel Dagg showing dazzling skills as he broke through the line and then found Read with an overhead pass. Nonu was on his inside for the simplest of tries.

Carter's angled conversion put the visitors 19-16 ahead and the Springboks had a chance of levelling the scores in the 49th minute but Jantjies hit the post with a penalty.

The All Blacks continued to capitalise on the mistakes of the Springboks and Conrad Smith took advantage of gaping holes in their backline to score in the 53rd minute.

The All Blacks were cruising and the masterful Carter had the final say with a penalty in the 72nd minute that made the final score 32-16.

(Reporting by Ken Borland, editing by Pritha Sarkar)