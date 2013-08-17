Wood double lifts Leeds to 3-1 win at Birmingham
Leeds United striker Chris Wood scored twice in a 3-1 win at Birmingham City on Friday that lifted them to within one point of third-placed Huddersfield Town in the Championship.
JOHANNESBURG A nine try romp ensured for South Africa an easier than expected start to the Rugby Championship as they overwhelmed Argentina 73-13 at Soccer City on Saturday.
South Africa bettered the competition record for the biggest winning margin and also their own 16-year-old mark for the most points scored in a match in a strong statement of their potential for the four-nation, southern hemisphere competition.
The Springboks were rarely tested in the set pieces and at the breakdown despite fears of Argentina's growing potential and ran riot in open play in a one-sided second half performance.
The tries included a record-extending 51st for winger Bryan Habana while flyhalf Morne Steyn missed just a single kick in slotting over eight conversions and four penalties for a personal contribution of 28 points.
The match started with stoic defence on the part of both teams as they exchanged penalties that saw the Springboks narrowly 9-6 up midway through the first half.
But consistent pressure saw referee Chris Pollock award a penalty try to the home team after Argentine hooker Eusebio Guinazu slapped down the ball to intercept a certain-looking score in the 29th minute.
A quick counter attack try from JJ Engelbrecht and another Steyn penalty ensured a 26-6 half-time lead with Argentina's cause not helped by the loss of two players to yellow cards at crucial junctures.
The second half was a pure romp as the South Africans easily cut their way through, adding tries with regularity.
Adriaan Strauss pushed over from close-in after 46 minutes and Willem Alberts did much the same eight minutes later.
Captain Jean de Villiers intercepted a loose pass at the back within two minutes and soon after that it was his break through the middle that led to a try for replacement scrumhalf Fourie du Preez on his return to the team.
Habana went over a minute later, followed by tries for Duane Vermeulen and Bismark du Plessis.
Argentina scored with the last movement of the match, a consolation for captain Felipe Contepomi, who scored all of the Pumas' points.
South Africa's win in the first round followed a similarly impressive win for New Zealand in Australia earlier on Saturday at the start of the competition.
