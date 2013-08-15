Ryan Crotty (C) of New Zealand's Canterbury Crusaders evades Kurtley Beale of Australia's New South Wales Waratahs during their Super 14 rugby match in Sydney March 21, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

WELLINGTON Ryan Crotty has been imitating the All Blacks' 'Ka Mate' haka for the best part of 20 years.

On Saturday, the Canterbury Crusaders midfielder will perform it for the first time for New Zealand before the world champions open their Rugby Championship title defence against Australia in Sydney.

"I've been practising it since I was four years old so to get a chance to do it on Saturday will be a fairly special occasion," the beaming 24-year-old told reporters on Thursday after coach Steve Hansen named him in the side's replacements.

Crotty was overlooked for the original All Blacks squad but was brought in this week amid concerns over Ma'a Nonu's ankle and after an injury to Francis Saili.

His elevation was sealed when flyhalf Daniel Carter, who was expected to cover inside centre if needed, was ruled out for up to a month with a calf injury.

The Nelson-born Crotty was a member of the 2008 'Baby Blacks' who won the inaugural under-20 world title in Wales and has been on a steady climb through the ranks.

He made his Super Rugby debut in 2009 and while he had to serve his midfield apprenticeship behind players like Sonny Bill Williams and Robbie Fruean, began to stamp himself on the competition last year.

He was one of the form centres in the southern hemisphere provincial tournament this year with his incisive running, soft hands and side-stepping - all factors that Hansen and selectors were looking for in their midfielders.

"He has done a lot over the last couple of months to impress us," Hansen said.

Crotty has been rooming with Nonu this week in Wellington, and the veteran All Blacks inside centre had been more than eager to ease his passage into international rugby.

"He has been very helpful giving me the moves and if I have any questions he's more than happy to help out," Crotty said.

"He was just saying to 'soak it up, this is where you want to be.'

"Be excited, more than anything. You can get overawed by the occasion but if you go out and enjoy it, you will make the most of it."

(Editing by Ian Ransom)