City hit back to earn a draw with Liverpool
Manchester City had to come from behind to hold Liverpool 1-1 as both teams lost ground in the Premier League following victories for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
WELLINGTON Veteran New Zealand centre Conrad Smith has withdrawn from the team to face Australia in their Rugby Championship opener on Saturday in order to return home to await the birth of his first child.
The 77-test Wellington Hurricanes captain has been replaced in the squad by Ryan Crotty, the All Blacks said on their Twitter feed on Friday.
Rookie centre Malakai Fekitoa is expected to move from the replacements bench to partner Ma'a Nonu in the midfield.
The All Blacks are seeking a record 18th successive victory by a top-tier nation when they face the Wallabies at Sydney's Olympic Stadium.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury, editing by Tony Jimenez)
BARCELONA Barcelona coach Luis Enrique paid tribute to talisman Lionel Messi on Sunday after the Argentine scored twice in a 4-2 win over Valencia to rack up at least 40 goals in all competitions for the eighth year in a row.
LONDON Young midfielder Dele Alli's ability to surprise Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino apparently knows no bounds.