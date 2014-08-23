AUCKLAND A pre-match fireworks display ahead of the Rugby Championship clash between New Zealand and Australia at Eden Park has resulted in injuries to spectators, local media has reported.

Up to three people were treated for injuries after the display, which culminated with a powerful co-ordinated explosion that rattled windows on enclosed areas in the stadium in Auckland.

Fairfax Media reported that one of the fireworks had malfunctioned and caused the injuries, with a photograph on the media group's website showing one male fan holding a jacket to his head with blood evident across his forehead.

One of the spectators was taken to Auckland City hospital.

A hospital spokesperson told Reuters the injured spectator had been treated at the emergency department and discharged.

