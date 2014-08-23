United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
AUCKLAND A pre-match fireworks display ahead of the Rugby Championship clash between New Zealand and Australia at Eden Park has resulted in injuries to spectators, local media has reported.
Up to three people were treated for injuries after the display, which culminated with a powerful co-ordinated explosion that rattled windows on enclosed areas in the stadium in Auckland.
Fairfax Media reported that one of the fireworks had malfunctioned and caused the injuries, with a photograph on the media group's website showing one male fan holding a jacket to his head with blood evident across his forehead.
One of the spectators was taken to Auckland City hospital.
A hospital spokesperson told Reuters the injured spectator had been treated at the emergency department and discharged.
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock celebrated a pair of firsts on Friday by powering past fourth seed Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.