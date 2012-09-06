New Zealand All Blacks player Dan Carter lines up a kick during his team's captain's run in Sydney August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

WELLINGTON Flyhalf Daniel Carter has been ruled out of New Zealand's Rugby Championship clash with Argentina on Saturday due to a calf strain, just hours after being confirmed in the side.

Carter was named in the team earlier on Thursday and appeared at a media conference but was then ruled out after a team training session, coach Steve Hansen said.

"At training this morning it was apparent he would not be able to play," Hansen said. "So we have done the sensible thing and withdrawn him from the test match."

Hansen said Carter had been carrying the injury all week but it had been hoped he would recover in time for the test at Wellington Regional Stadium.

Aaron Cruden will now start the match in place of Carter, while Beauden Barrett, who was not in the original 28-man squad but had been training with the team during test weeks, will slot in on the bench.

Hansen has also recalled Conrad Smith for the match after the centre missed the two Bledisloe Cup tests against Australia last month due to eye surgery.

Smith and Ma'a Nonu have had a long partnership at Super Rugby and international level and were the first choice centre pairing for the All Blacks during last year's World Cup campaign, though they have not played together since beating France to win the Webb Ellis trophy.

Smith had two surgeries on a detached retina following the conclusion of the Super Rugby tournament and was unavailable for the All Blacks victories over the Wallabies last month.

The 30-year-old Nonu was rested for the June internationals against Ireland, and when he returned to the side for the Rugby Championship he was moved out to centre to accommodate Sonny Bill Williams.

Williams has since left on a short-term playing contract in Japan and is then expected to link up with a rugby league club in Australia.

"He is probably the leading centre in the world at the moment," Hansen said of Smith. "His leadership, you can't put a value on it and having him back is great.

"The combination of Conrad and Ma'a has been around for a while and been very successful and we are expecting that combination to deliver."

BETTER BALANCE

Smith's return will bring greater balance to the backline, with Nonu and Williams both line-breaking players who appeared to lack a little cohesion in linking with their back three in the tests against Australia.

"He is pretty good at getting with the line breaker and that should help," Hansen added.

"But converting line breaks is about us making the right decisions by both the ball carrier and the support carrier."

Hansen made three changes to the forwards from that which started at Eden Park against the Wallabies with Victor Vito replacing Liam Messam at blindside flanker while lock Brodie Retallick replaces Sam Whitelock.

Tony Woodcock has returned at loosehead prop after recovering from a rib injury sustained in the first match against Australia.

Both Messam and Whitelock move to the replacements bench from which versatile Auckland prop Charlie Faumuina could make his test debut, with Hansen expecting a tough battle up front against the Pumas.

New Zealand: 15-Israel Dagg, 14-Cory Jane, 13-Conrad Smith, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Aaron Cruden, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 6-Victor Vito, 5-Brodie Retallick, 4-Luke Romano, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Keven Mealamu, 1-Tony Woodcock

Replacements: 16-Andrew Hore, 17-Charlie Faumuina, 18-Sam Whitelock, 19-Liam Messam, 20-Piri Weepu, 21-Beauden Barrett, 22-Ben Smith

